Various News: The Young Bucks Reveal Year-End Awards, NJPW’s On the Road With Tama Tonga

December 31, 2016 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Young Bucks have shared their official 2016 Year-End awards on Twitter. It looks like The Young Bucks and Omega cleaned up quite well this year. You can check out their own award results below.

– NJPW has released a new On the Road video for its upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 11 event. You can check out the latest On the Road video, which features Tama Tonga, below.

