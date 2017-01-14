– Ring of Honor released a new Future of Honor match video this week featuring Clutch Adams vs. Cauliflower Chase Brown. You can check out the video below.

– Adam Cole vs. Bobby Fish is set for ROH’s upcoming Manhattan Mayhem VI event, which is set for March 4. Cole will be defending his ROH championship against Fish for the event. Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee is already set for the card.

– NJPW announced the following events from now until August 2017 that will feature English commentary. Kevin Kelly is currently the play-by-play announcer for NJPW. It’s still unknown if Steve Corino will continue as an announcer due to his work as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

* February 5th — New Beginning in Sapporo

* February 11th — New Beginning in Osaka

* March 6th — 45th Anniversary show at the Tokyo Ota Ward Gym

* March 20th — New Japan Cup finals

* April 9th — Sakura Genesis at Tokyo Sumo Hall

* May 3rd — Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka’s International Center Arena

* June 3rd — Best of the Super Junior finals

* June 11th — Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall

* July 1st — The show in Long Beach, CA

* July 2nd — The second show in Long Beach, CA

* July 17th — Opening night of the G-1 tournament in Sapporo

* August 11th — A block finals of G-1 at Sumo Hall

* August 12th — B block finals of G-1 at Sumo Hall

* August 13th — G-1 Climax championship match at Sumo Hall

