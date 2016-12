– NXT tapes TV on January 5th in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

– TNA tapes on January 5-8, and 10-12 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

– Carl Ouellet (Jean-Pierre Lafitte, Pierre of the Quebecers, X in TNA) turns 49 years old today.

– Here is Brie Bella, revealing her life hack for how to get rid of grey hairs…