Various News: TNA Posts Video Of Mark Andrews, AJ Styles vs. John Cena Hype, EVOLVE 76 and 77 Lineups
– TNA has posted a new “My First Day” video featuring Mandrews (Mark Andrews). Andrews’ TNA contract expired at the end of last year and his last match with them was on the December 8 episode of Impact Wrestling. He was recently part of WWE’s UK Championship Tournament.
– Here are the lineups for both EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77, which happen in San Antonio next weekend:
EVOLVE 76
* Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi (c) vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway (EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match)
* Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
* Matt Riddle vs. ACH
* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid
* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa
Plus, Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin, and others.
EVOLVE 77
* Timothy Thatcher (c) w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb (EVOLVE Championship Match)
* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Chris Hero’s Final Match)
* Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN (No DQ Match)
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid
Plus, Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, and others.
– WWE has released a new video hyping up the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and John Cena at the Royal Rumble.