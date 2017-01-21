– TNA has posted a new “My First Day” video featuring Mandrews (Mark Andrews). Andrews’ TNA contract expired at the end of last year and his last match with them was on the December 8 episode of Impact Wrestling. He was recently part of WWE’s UK Championship Tournament.

– Here are the lineups for both EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77, which happen in San Antonio next weekend:

EVOLVE 76

* Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi (c) vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway (EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match)

* Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

Plus, Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin, and others.

EVOLVE 77

* Timothy Thatcher (c) w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb (EVOLVE Championship Match)

* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Chris Hero’s Final Match)

* Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN (No DQ Match)

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid

Plus, Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, and others.

– WWE has released a new video hyping up the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and John Cena at the Royal Rumble.