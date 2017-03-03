– Wrestling Inc reports that Matt Morgan will be returning to Impact Wrestling at the tapings this weekend in Orlando. The site says he will not, however, be at tonight’s taping.

– The Big Event 12 takes place in New York this weekend. The show will include appearances from Bret Hart, Sting, Lita, Christian, James “Kamala” Harris, Harley Race, Mike Tyson, Tito Ortiz and Dennis Rodman among many others. You can find out more and get tickets here. The event is Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM ET.