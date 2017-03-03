wrestling / News

Various News: TNA Star Returning at Weekend Tapings, Final Big Event Lineup

March 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Matt Morgan will be returning to Impact Wrestling at the tapings this weekend in Orlando. The site says he will not, however, be at tonight’s taping.

– The Big Event 12 takes place in New York this weekend. The show will include appearances from Bret Hart, Sting, Lita, Christian, James “Kamala” Harris, Harley Race, Mike Tyson, Tito Ortiz and Dennis Rodman among many others. You can find out more and get tickets here. The event is Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM ET.

article topics :

Matt Morgan, The Big Event, TNA Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading