– CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling announced this morning that Impact Wrestling will be filming at today’s Omega Bowl event for television. The Hardys are in the main event, facing the Extreme Horsemen (CW Anderson and John Skyler) as well as Arik Royal and Roy Wilkins for the OMEGA Tag Team Championships. You can see the Twitter posts from the promotion below.

The Hardys are on their “Expedition of Gold” tour where they are working indy promotions in a quest to rack of championships around the world.

– Here is Rey Mysterio speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling about his Royal Rumble win, WWE’s Cruiserweight division and more: