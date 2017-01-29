wrestling / News

Various News: TNA Taping at CWF Show, Mysterio Recalls Rumble Win

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
tna-impact-broken-hardys

– CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling announced this morning that Impact Wrestling will be filming at today’s Omega Bowl event for television. The Hardys are in the main event, facing the Extreme Horsemen (CW Anderson and John Skyler) as well as Arik Royal and Roy Wilkins for the OMEGA Tag Team Championships. You can see the Twitter posts from the promotion below.

The Hardys are on their “Expedition of Gold” tour where they are working indy promotions in a quest to rack of championships around the world.

– Here is Rey Mysterio speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling about his Royal Rumble win, WWE’s Cruiserweight division and more:

article topics :

CWF Mid-Atlantic, Rey Mysterio, TNA, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading