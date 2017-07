– Curtis Axel posted the following on Twitter, celebrating the anniversary of his first match….

Yesterday, July 23, marked 10 years since I first professional wrestling match! Been a fun ride! @WWE — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) July 24, 2017

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Finn Balor (36)

* Kenzo Suzuki (42)

* El Zorro (43)