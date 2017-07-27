wrestling / News
Various News: Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Gail Kim & Awesome Kong Reunite
July 27, 2017
– Awesome Kong tweeted the following yesterday showing herself with Gail Kim and John “Big” Gaburick out having dinner…
I've put my order in, lamb shank… can't wait!#RobertIrvinePublicHouse #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/4X6GpeSVl0
— Awesome Kong (@MeanQueenK) July 27, 2017
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Dolph Ziggler (37)
* Shannon Moore (39)
* Triple H (48)
* Manny Fernandez (63)