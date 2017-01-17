– There are no dark main events listed on the arena website for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Last week’s dark main event was advertised as AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship.

– Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch in a cage match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship is set for tonight’s Smackdown.

– Ariya Daivari vs. Jack Gallagher in an “I Forfeit Match” is set for tonight’s WWE 205 Live.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays.

* New WWE talent MaryKate Glidewell (32)

* Chase Stevens (38)

* Kevin Fertig (40)

