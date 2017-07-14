– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Bully Ray (46)

* Jeff Jarrett (50)

– Drew Gulak posted the following on Twitter, noting that Rusev is supporting him in next week’s 2 out of 3 falls match against Mustafa Ali on 205 Live…

Being an inspiration to people is the BEST part of my job. Thank you @RusevBUL for pledging your support in my #2OutOf3Falls on @WWE205Live! pic.twitter.com/KzgU5IQOcQ — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017