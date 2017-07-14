wrestling / News

Various News: Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Rusev Supports Drew Gulak

July 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Bully Ray (46)
* Jeff Jarrett (50)

– Drew Gulak posted the following on Twitter, noting that Rusev is supporting him in next week’s 2 out of 3 falls match against Mustafa Ali on 205 Live…

