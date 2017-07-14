wrestling / News
Various News: Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Rusev Supports Drew Gulak
July 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Bully Ray (46)
* Jeff Jarrett (50)
– Drew Gulak posted the following on Twitter, noting that Rusev is supporting him in next week’s 2 out of 3 falls match against Mustafa Ali on 205 Live…
Being an inspiration to people is the BEST part of my job. Thank you @RusevBUL for pledging your support in my #2OutOf3Falls on @WWE205Live! pic.twitter.com/KzgU5IQOcQ
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017
this is a perfectly executed lateral press.
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017