– Darren Young and Tommaso Ciampa were both spotted down in Birmingham, Alabama; both are rehabbing injuries and working towards an in ring return. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Here is the funeral information for AIW promoter Chris ‘Chandler Biggins’ Bryant. According to the family, the services are open to anyone that wants to attend. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

Saturday, June 24th

10 AM – 1:30 PM

Viewing at St. John Funeral Home (16381 Chillicothe Road) in Bainbridge Twp., OH 44023

2 PM

Burial at Restland Cemeter (17751 Chillicothe Road) Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Post-Services Reception

Bainbridge Town Hall (17826 Chillicothe Road) Chagrin Falls, OH 44023