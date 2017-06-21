wrestling / News
Various News: Tommaso Ciampa & Darren Young Training For Return, Funeral Information For AIW Promoter Chris ‘Chandler Biggins’ Bryant
– Darren Young and Tommaso Ciampa were both spotted down in Birmingham, Alabama; both are rehabbing injuries and working towards an in ring return. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]
– Here is the funeral information for AIW promoter Chris ‘Chandler Biggins’ Bryant. According to the family, the services are open to anyone that wants to attend. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]
Saturday, June 24th
10 AM – 1:30 PM
Viewing at St. John Funeral Home (16381 Chillicothe Road) in Bainbridge Twp., OH 44023
2 PM
Burial at Restland Cemeter (17751 Chillicothe Road) Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
Post-Services Reception
Bainbridge Town Hall (17826 Chillicothe Road) Chagrin Falls, OH 44023