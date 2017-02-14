wrestling / News
Various News: Tommy Dreamer & Bubba Ray Dudley Seminar Announced, New Holy Foley Clip
February 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley have announced a seminar for Thursday, March 30th at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida. One participant will be awarded a match at a future House of Hardcore event and another will receive a 6-month scholarship to the school…
🔥🔥🔥ATTENTION🔥🔥🔥
Future and current pro wrestlers/ sports entertainers.
BEST. SEMINAR. EVER.
This will be an incredible opp!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XtfaQXUtKc
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 13, 2017
– Here is a clip from the latest episode of Holy Foley…
The Foley family visits @Knoebels, and @RealMickFoley finds the Fudge Kitchen! #HolyFoley @WWENetwork @NoelleFoley pic.twitter.com/hzQT6kvOIF
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017