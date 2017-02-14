– Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley have announced a seminar for Thursday, March 30th at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida. One participant will be awarded a match at a future House of Hardcore event and another will receive a 6-month scholarship to the school…

🔥🔥🔥ATTENTION🔥🔥🔥 Future and current pro wrestlers/ sports entertainers. BEST. SEMINAR. EVER. This will be an incredible opp!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XtfaQXUtKc — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 13, 2017

