Various News: Tommy Dreamer & Bubba Ray Dudley Seminar Announced, New Holy Foley Clip

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley have announced a seminar for Thursday, March 30th at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida. One participant will be awarded a match at a future House of Hardcore event and another will receive a 6-month scholarship to the school…

– Here is a clip from the latest episode of Holy Foley…

