Various News: Tonight’s Impact is an Extended Edition, Seth Rollins May Be Getting New Theme Music, Daniel Bryan Praises Kenny Omega

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Daniel Bryan posted the following on Twitter, praising Kenny Omega on his WrestleKingdom 11 main event…

– TNA posted the following on Twitter, announcing that tonight’s episode of Impact will be 10-minutes longer than usual…

– Downstait, who have done WWE themes for Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and others has posted the following on Facebook, it appears to be a preview of what may be Seth Rollins’ new theme

