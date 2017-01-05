– Daniel Bryan posted the following on Twitter, praising Kenny Omega on his WrestleKingdom 11 main event…

Congratulations… Such an incredible accomplishment, and a true joy to watch https://t.co/SapEUtG7vQ — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 5, 2017

– TNA posted the following on Twitter, announcing that tonight’s episode of Impact will be 10-minutes longer than usual…

Don't forget! We are LIVE tonight! pic.twitter.com/pzWWgfswb2 — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2017

– Downstait, who have done WWE themes for Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and others has posted the following on Facebook, it appears to be a preview of what may be Seth Rollins’ new theme