– Smackdown has a show tonight in Bloomington, Illinois at Bloomington Coliseum with the following advertised talent: AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, The Usos, American Alpha, and Baron Corbin.

– Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns is tonight’s advertised dark match for tonight’s WWE Raw tapings.

Credit: prowrestling.net