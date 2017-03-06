wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s Raw Dark Match, List of Talent For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event

March 6, 2017

– Smackdown has a show tonight in Bloomington, Illinois at Bloomington Coliseum with the following advertised talent: AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, The Usos, American Alpha, and Baron Corbin.

– Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns is tonight’s advertised dark match for tonight’s WWE Raw tapings.

