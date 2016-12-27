– AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship with James Ellsworth as special timekeeper is the scheduled dark match for tonight’s Smackdown tapings.

– The WWE Raw brand is in St. Louis, Missouri at Scottrade Center tonight with the following matches advertised: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho, Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship, Shemaus and Cesaro vs. New Day vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the Raw Tag Titles.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Thea Trinidad (26)

* Cesaro (36)

* Goldberg (50)

* Bart Gunn (53)

* Bill Eadie (aka Demolition Ax, the Masked Superstar, and Super Machine) (69)

Credit: prowrestling.net