– Bruce Prichard’s event on April 1st during WrestleMania 33 weekend has officially sold out in advance.

– Tony Schiavone, who was WCW’s lead announcer during the Monday Night War era, has launched a podcast that will surely be the greatest in the history of our sport. Schiavone and Conrad Thompson, who was Ric Flair’s co-host on his recently-ended podcast, are the hosts of “What Happened When” which will look in-depth at a topic related to Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW on each episode.

The debut episode will be released on Monday via iTunes, GooglePlay, TuneIn, SoundCloud, iHeart, Stitcher, Spotify, and MLWRadio.com and will look at Bill Goldberg’s rise, starting with his September 1997 debut and running through his first loss which was at Starrcade in 1998. A message from the show’s official Twitter account promoting the debut episode is below: