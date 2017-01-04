– WWE released the top 10 video for this week’s edition of Smackdown. You can check it out below.

– WWN Live issued the following press release on the upcoming EVOLVE Royal Rumble weekend events:

Happy New Year! WWN is set to start its 2017 this Saturday with the launch of Style Battle and Sunday with the new FIP. The FloSlam.tv era is in full effect with Style Battle, FIP, SHINE and two EVOLVE events this month! Watch it all live for only $20! We have lots of breaking news to start the year. Let’s get to it….

January 4th: You’ve been waiting for match announcements for EVOLVE on Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio and we got ’em! The title matches have been signed….

January 4th: Stokely Hathaway, the agent of EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher, made a very interesting offer to Jeff Cobb earlier this week. Cobb has accepted. Hathaway stated that Cobb must team with Thatcher to form a Superteam to go after the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles if Cobb wanted to challenge Thatcher for the EVOLVE Title. The matches are set….

January 4th: EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi will defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb on January 27th in San Antonio at EVOLVE 76!

January 4th: ACH will make his EVOLVE debut vs. Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 76!

January 4th: Timothy Thatcher will defend the EVOLVE Title vs. Jeff Cobb at EVOLVE 77 on January 28th. This is an afternoon event and just a few miles from NXT that night. Make it a double header with NXT! Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. is already confirmed for this card.

January 4th: Tickets for both EVOLVE events are now on sale at TicketFly.com.

January 4th: Tickets are now on sale for this Saturday’s Style Battle – S1:E1 and this Sunday’s FIP “Everything Burns” on January 8th. Both events are in Ybor City, FL at the Ivy Astoria Event Center, which is across the street from The Orpheum. All tickets are general admission. They are only $20 per event, or get a combo ticket for both cards for just $35! You can print your tickets out at home or show the barcode on your phone! No need to worry about delivery or will call!

January 4th: The FIP event will begin with the Get The Contract Fight For All. It will include AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade, Dave Crist, Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, Dezmond Xavier, Teddy Stigma, Anthony Henry, Sammy Guevara and Austin Theory. The man who secures the contract in the fight will get a shot at FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi later in the card. What are the rules of the Get The Contract Fight For All? You’ll have to watch to find out! This could be a car wreck!

January 4th: The rest of the FIP card will be determined by the happenings of the Get The Contract Fight For All. However, we do have an additional match to announce. Women’s action is coming to FIP. Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly is set for this Sunday. Previously announced for this Sunday’s FIP “Everything Burns” is Martin Stone defending the FIP Florida Heritage Title vs. Jon Davis and The Hooligans defending the FIP Tag Team Titles vs. Drennen & Parrow.

January 4th: SHINE returns on January 13th in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Tickets are now on sale or watch live on FloSlam.tv. Ivelisse will defend the SHINE Championship vs. Lufisto! Santana & Raquel will defend the SHINE Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match vs. Las Sicarias of Thea Trinidad & ACR vs. C4 of Amber O’Neal & Kennadi Brink! Go to www.WWNLive.com for more info.

January 4th: Thank you for reading our first WWN Alerts of 2017. 2016 was an unprecedented year of growth for the entire WWN Family. However, we will not take the success or your support for granted. We know we must constantly be better to earn your leisure time and dollar. We look forward to an epic journey together in 2017!