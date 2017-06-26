– WWE has released a video of the top ten moments of superstars attacking the parents of their rivals.

– Arn Anderson will host a training seminar on July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio for AIW. It will cost $100 and is limited to 25 people. You can find more information by e-mailing [email protected]

– Sasha Banks will go to Australia and New Zealand for a promotional tour, possibly as soon as after tonight’s episode of RAW.