– The latest episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling will air on the FITE TV app tonight at 7 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: THE R-O-H WORLD TELEVISION TITLE IS ON THE LINE! THIS WEEK – THE “VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL GOES ONE ON ONE WITH KENNY KING FOR THE ROH TV CHAMPIONSHIP! PLUS — RAY ROW… DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. …. THE TOP PROSPECT TOURNAMENT… AND MORE!

– A documentary was filmed about Drew Galloway’s recent return to the WWE through their NXT brand. Footage was shot during Galloway’s Wrestlemania weekend including showing up at NXT Takeover. It will follow his final days of being an independent wrestler. You can see a trailer below.

Here’s a synopsis: On June 12, 2014, Drew Galloway became an independent wrestler after spending seven years with WWE. From that day, Drew set out on a mission to show the world his true talent. The documentary, titled “End of Independents”, follows Drew on Wrestlemania Weekend in Orlando, Florida. It was during filming of this documentary that Drew shocked the world when he showed up at NXT Takeover. This film will show his final days of being independent including the final moments where he drove off to be at NXT.