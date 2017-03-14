– MLW and Wale have announced that they’re partnering with NJPW for WaleMania III during WrestleMania week. The event takes place on March 30th in Orlando, with NJPW stars Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa set to appear at the event. They will all be part of a meet and greet for Golden and Platinum ticket-holders, and will also be part of a live MLW Radio podcast talking about New Japan’s upcoming American expansion and more. The schedule is below:

* 6:30pm – 8:30pm Golden & Platinum Cocktail Party Meet & Greet with NJPW’s Ricochet, Will Ospreay and the Bullet Club’s Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Golden & Platinum ticket holders ONLY

* 9pm – 11pm MLW Radio LIVE

Featuring: Court Bauer, MSL, Jim Ross, Dave Meltzer, Wale, MVP, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Alex Greenfield, Conrad Thompson, Ed Ferrara and more! This includes a Fan Q & A.

ALL ticket holders (Golden, Platinum, GA)

* 11pm – Closing: After Party & Wale Performance

Wale performs!

Vegas Style After Party with wrestling luminaries and DJ Jamie Iovine!

ALL ticket holders (Golden, Platinum, GA & After Dark)

You can find out more here.

– A new trailer for the latest film starring John Hennigan, aka Johnny Mundo, has been released. You can check out the preview for Boone: The Bounty Hunter below. The action comedy releases on VOD on May 9th and DVD via Walmart on June 6th. Osric Chau, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Lorenzo Lamas also star.

The movie follows Boone (John Hennigan), a fame-seeking reality show bounty hunter, and his crew, Kat (Spencer Grammer), Denny (Osric Chau) and Jackson (Quinton Jackson) as they ‘Boone’ delinquent celebrities such as Kevin Sorbo. When Boone gets the news that his TV show is being cancelled, he attempts to spike ratings and save his show by taking his crew to Mexico to arrest a real criminal. Things get complicated in Mexico after Boone’s crew gets arrested and Boone is faced with a decision between ambition and justice.