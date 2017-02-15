– FloSlam has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary series on Matt Riddle. The film, Matt Riddle: All In, follows Riddle’s journey from UFC star into independent wrestling. The docuseries premieres on February 22nd on FloSlam:

– Syracuse.com reports that Mick Foley will be a special guest at the Syracuse Crunch hockey game against the St. John’s IceCaps. Foley will drop the puck and will also sign autographs during the first intermission. You can find out more here.