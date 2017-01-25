wrestling / News

Various News: Trailer For Ric Flair’s Indy 500 Hosting Gig, Pic of Johnny Mundo in Valiant Movie

January 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ric-flair

– Here is a trailer for Ric Flair’s serving as the master of ceremonies for the Indy 500 Snake Pit in May:

– Johnny Mundo is filming for his role in Valiant’s new web series Ninjak versus The Valiant Universe. You can see a pic below:

article topics :

Johnny Mundo, Ric Flair, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading