wrestling / News
Various News: Trailer For Ric Flair’s Indy 500 Hosting Gig, Pic of Johnny Mundo in Valiant Movie
January 25, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a trailer for Ric Flair’s serving as the master of ceremonies for the Indy 500 Snake Pit in May:
– Johnny Mundo is filming for his role in Valiant’s new web series Ninjak versus The Valiant Universe. You can see a pic below:
On set with @TheRealMorrison as The Eternal Warrior in our first digital exclusive series NINJAK VS THE VALIANT UNIVERSE! #NinjakVS pic.twitter.com/tx5gTAH2Hh
— Valiant Comics (@ValiantComics) January 20, 2017