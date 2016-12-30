wrestling / News
Various News: Trent Posts Photo Of WWE Royalty Check, Jack Gallagher’s WWE Network Pick of the Week
December 30, 2016 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Trent shared a photo of a royalty check from WWE, where he used to be Trent Baretta. He wrote:
I'm really happy those wwf guys are doing so well for themselves and have found happiness in money. pic.twitter.com/S1ELg0ypmm
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) December 30, 2016
– This week’s WWE Network pick of the week comes from Jack Gallagher, who picks his Gentlemen’s Duel with Ariya Daivari on 205 Live: