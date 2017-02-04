– Insane Championship Wrestling will hold the sixth annual Square Go event on Monday at 4 PM ET. It happens on the 5th and FITE will stream it on the 6th. It will feature Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang for the ICW title. The card also includes Drew Galloway, Grado, Rampage Brown, Jack Jester, Joe Hendry, Davey Boy, DCT, Kenny Williams and Stevie Boy. You can download the FITE app for free here.

– Jim Ross hyped the ICW event in a new video, where he also said that the upcoming Kurt Angle vs. Alberto Del Rio match is his pick of the week.