– At last night’s PWG Only Kings Understand Each Other show, Trevor Lee upset Cody Rhodes when he said “F*ck Dusty Rhodes” to get heat. Cody Rhodes then tweeted the following after the show:

I have ONE rule when you wrestle me or include me in interviews. I did not mention it to my opponent tonight. I apologize on my behalf… — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 19, 2017

…for the match in Reseda. 100% accidental. Folks get carried away. Apology accepted. Edited from the film. Thank you for understanding. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 19, 2017

– PROGRESS Wrestling has released a video showing their picks for the top ten matches of 2016. The top five includes:

5. Johnny Gargano vs. Mark Haskins

4. Marty Scurll vs. Mark Haskins vs. Tommy End

3. London Riots vs. War Machine

2. Mark Andrews vs. Chris Hero

1. Marty Scurll vs. Chris Hero

– Wrestling Circus will hold their Taking Center Stage event tonight at 7 PM ET. This will be their first iPPV event and will be available for $9.99. You can purchase it here.

* Main Event #1: Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

* Main Event #2: Ringmaster Title Match: Brian Cage vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* WrestleCircus Sideshow Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Jordan Len-X

* Lady of the Ring Elimination Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Sexy Dulce vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Chelsea Green

* Big Top Tag-Team Championship Battle Royal: Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad vs. Pretty Boy Killers vs. Extra Talent-ed

* Triple Threat Match: Rey Fénix vs. Shane Strickland vs. Dezmond Xavier

* Jax Dane Open Invitation: Jax Dane vs. ???

* First Time Ever: ACH vs. Jeff Cobb

* Battle of Honor: Ray “Death” Rowe vs. Donovan Dijak

* #HUGEinJapan: Scott Norton vs. Joey Ryan