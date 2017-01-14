wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Admits World of Sport Pilot Sped Up Plans for UK Tournament, Competitors Also Booked for Insane Championship Wrestling Event

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Sportscenter

– Triple H reportedly told the media this week that WWE’s UK Championship Tournament had its plans sped up “a few months” in response to the ITV World of Sports pilot. However, he downplayed it being about the timing of everything being coincidental more than anything else.

– Trent Seven and Wolfgang, who are both scheduled for WWE’s UK Championship Tournament, are also set for an Insane Championship Wrestling event that’s happening today at the Square GO. Wolfgang is currently the ICW title holder.

Credit: PWInsider

article topics :

ITV World of Sport Special, Trent Seven, Triple H, Wolfgang, WWE UK Championship Tournament, Jeffrey Harris

