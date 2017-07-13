wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Sends Replica Belt to The Mumbai Indians, Moose Talks Tonight’s Match With Marufuji

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Triple H sent a custom WWE title belt replica to the Mumbai Indians for their Indian Premiere League win…

– GFW posted the following, showing Moose talking about facing Marufuji on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

article topics :

GFW, Moose, Triple H, WWE, Larry Csonka

