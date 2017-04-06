– VexTemper will release their self-released debut album Doom Engine, via digital release on Friday, April 7 through Spotify and iTunes. Ring of Honor performer Frankie Kazarian plays bass for the group.

– A WWE UK Title match was taped at last night’s NXT tapings, it will air on April 19th and feature Champion Tyler Bate defending against Jack Gallagher.

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, thanking fans for their support in selling out the recent events from the company…