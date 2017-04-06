wrestling / News
Various News: Triple H Thanks WWE Fans, Kazarian’s Band Releasing an Album on Friday, UK Title Match Coming to NXT
– VexTemper will release their self-released debut album Doom Engine, via digital release on Friday, April 7 through Spotify and iTunes. Ring of Honor performer Frankie Kazarian plays bass for the group.
– A WWE UK Title match was taped at last night’s NXT tapings, it will air on April 19th and feature Champion Tyler Bate defending against Jack Gallagher.
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, thanking fans for their support in selling out the recent events from the company…
#WWEHOF#NXTTakeOver#WrestleMania#Raw#SDLive#WWENXT
All. Sold. Out.
Thank you, Orlando. Time to go home… pic.twitter.com/Sm5XwgsV2S
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2017