Various News: Tye Dillinger Bids NXT Farewell, Latest Impact in :60

April 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– NXT posted the following video of Tye Dillinger bidding the NXT crowd farewell at Thursday night’s house show in Atlanta, which was his last show for NXT:

– Here is this week’s Impact In :60, which breaks down the essential moments from Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

Impact Wrestling, NXT, Tye Dillinger, WWE

