wrestling / News
Various News: Tye Dillinger Bids NXT Farewell, Latest Impact in :60
April 13, 2017 | Posted by
– NXT posted the following video of Tye Dillinger bidding the NXT crowd farewell at Thursday night’s house show in Atlanta, which was his last show for NXT:
#NXTAtlanta was on their feet and sent @WWEDillinger off in style, but not before he got @EddieOrengoWWE involved… pic.twitter.com/fEFPGtdcnv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2017
– Here is this week’s Impact In :60, which breaks down the essential moments from Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling: