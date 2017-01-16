– The Rock has wrapped the first week of production on the next season of Ballers, the show returns to HBO in July.

– The ESPN 30 for 30: This Was the XFL debuts on February 2nd at 9PM ET. The feature will be a largely positive look at the football league; Charlie Ebersol, Dick Ebersol’s son, is putting it together. Dick Ebersol worked with WWE in bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event to NBC. Jesse Ventura and Bob Costas will also be featured on the show. Ventura did commentary for the XFL.

