– WWE has updated their card for their February 17 live event in Dallas. Brock Lesnar is set for the show, but his opponent hasn’t been named yet. The matches include:

*Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for Universal Title

*Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks for Womens Title

*Fatal 4 way Tag Title Match – Sheamus/Cesaro vs. New Day vs. Enzo/Cass vs. The Club

*Seth Rollins vs. Rusev

– Sienna announced on social media that she is raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation.

She wrote: “This Valentine’s Day I will be running through freezing ass #Detroit in my skivvies to raise money for @childrenstumor – If you’re still in the holiday spirit, now is a great time to donate to this worthy cause! The link is in my bio #CupidsUndieRun #ImWithCupid #ChildrensTumorFoundation”

You can donate here.

– Tully Blanchard will be a guest on Bill Apter’s “Is Wrestling Fixed?” podcast this week.