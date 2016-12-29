wrestling / News
Various News: Updated WWE in Dallas Lineup, Tully Blanchard Set For Bill Apter’s Podcast, Sienna Raising Money For Charity
– WWE has updated their card for their February 17 live event in Dallas. Brock Lesnar is set for the show, but his opponent hasn’t been named yet. The matches include:
*Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for Universal Title
*Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks for Womens Title
*Fatal 4 way Tag Title Match – Sheamus/Cesaro vs. New Day vs. Enzo/Cass vs. The Club
*Seth Rollins vs. Rusev
– Sienna announced on social media that she is raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation.
She wrote: “This Valentine’s Day I will be running through freezing ass #Detroit in my skivvies to raise money for @childrenstumor – If you’re still in the holiday spirit, now is a great time to donate to this worthy cause! The link is in my bio #CupidsUndieRun #ImWithCupid #ChildrensTumorFoundation”
– Tully Blanchard will be a guest on Bill Apter’s “Is Wrestling Fixed?” podcast this week.
Tully Blanchard coming to my podcast this week. Any questions for him must go to #askapter to be considered!
