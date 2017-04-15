– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video showcasing some behind-the-scenes footage as The New Day prepared for their Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood-themed entrance at WrestleMania 33. You can check out the video below.

– David Lagana has released a new vlog where he speaks to a man who posted a bizarre story on Craigslist, regarding how a man verbally accosted Smash of Demolition at a 1991 WWE house show at the Rosemont Horizon. You can read the whole, original Craiglist story HERE.