Various News: UpUpDownDown Video Highlights New Day’s Final Fantasy Entrance at WrestleMania 33, Dave Lagana Releases Vlog on Bizarre Demolition Craigslist Story

April 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video showcasing some behind-the-scenes footage as The New Day prepared for their Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood-themed entrance at WrestleMania 33. You can check out the video below.

David Lagana has released a new vlog where he speaks to a man who posted a bizarre story on Craigslist, regarding how a man verbally accosted Smash of Demolition at a 1991 WWE house show at the Rosemont Horizon. You can read the whole, original Craiglist story HERE.

