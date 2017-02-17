wrestling / News

Various News: Vampiro Made AAA’s Director of Talent, Charles Robinson Undergoing Surgery, and Extended Video of George “The Animal” Steele Before His Passing

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Dorian Roldan revealed on Twitter today that Vampiro is now the Director of Talent for AAA. You can check out the reveal tweet below.

– The official Twitter account for late WWE Hall of Famer, George “The Animal” Steele, released the following tweet earlier today.

– WWE referee Charles Robinson revealed earlier that he is undergoing surgery today. You can check out his tweets below.

