Various News: Vampiro Made AAA’s Director of Talent, Charles Robinson Undergoing Surgery, and Extended Video of George “The Animal” Steele Before His Passing
– Dorian Roldan revealed on Twitter today that Vampiro is now the Director of Talent for AAA. You can check out the reveal tweet below.
Bienvenido @vampiro_vampiro como Director de Talento de @luchalibreaaa. #25AniversarioAAA #TheBestisYetToCome pic.twitter.com/6naYCfahd2
— Dorian Roldan Peña (@dorianroldan) February 17, 2017
– The official Twitter account for late WWE Hall of Famer, George “The Animal” Steele, released the following tweet earlier today.
Jim Myers – AKA George “The Animal Steele – passed away yesterday. We invite you to view the Living Legacy™… https://t.co/P31hXaf6Q6
— George Steele (@georgesteele) February 18, 2017
– WWE referee Charles Robinson revealed earlier that he is undergoing surgery today. You can check out his tweets below.
Heading into surgery! Very excited for great results. See you soon @WWE @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/DckQ7Cm8YW
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) February 17, 2017
All done! That to @Lodi1Brad for helping me out! #TrueFriend pic.twitter.com/D7NWx66sEV
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) February 17, 2017