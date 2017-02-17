– Dorian Roldan revealed on Twitter today that Vampiro is now the Director of Talent for AAA. You can check out the reveal tweet below.

– The official Twitter account for late WWE Hall of Famer, George “The Animal” Steele, released the following tweet earlier today.

Jim Myers – AKA George “The Animal Steele – passed away yesterday. We invite you to view the Living Legacy™… https://t.co/P31hXaf6Q6 — George Steele (@georgesteele) February 18, 2017

– WWE referee Charles Robinson revealed earlier that he is undergoing surgery today. You can check out his tweets below.