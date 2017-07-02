wrestling / News

Various News: Video of Bret Hart’s WWE Debut, The Young Bucks Planning to Pay Tribute to Dave Meltzer’s Father Tonight, and Vintage Photos of Modern WWE Superstars

July 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released the video for the debut of Bret Hart in WWE. You can check out the video below.

– The Young Bucks posted the following tweet, staing they plan to hit a Meltzer Driver tonight in honor of Dave Meltzer’s late father, Herbert, who passed away this morning.

– WWE released a video that showcases vintage photos of modern WWE Superstars. You can check out that video in the player below.

article topics :

Bret Hart, Dave Meltzer, The Young Bucks, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading