Various News: Video of Bret Hart’s WWE Debut, The Young Bucks Planning to Pay Tribute to Dave Meltzer’s Father Tonight, and Vintage Photos of Modern WWE Superstars
July 2, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released the video for the debut of Bret Hart in WWE. You can check out the video below.
– The Young Bucks posted the following tweet, staing they plan to hit a Meltzer Driver tonight in honor of Dave Meltzer’s late father, Herbert, who passed away this morning.
Gonna hit the craziest Meltzer Driver ever tonight in honor of Dave's dad.
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 2, 2017
– WWE released a video that showcases vintage photos of modern WWE Superstars. You can check out that video in the player below.