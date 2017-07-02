– WWE released the video for the debut of Bret Hart in WWE. You can check out the video below.

– The Young Bucks posted the following tweet, staing they plan to hit a Meltzer Driver tonight in honor of Dave Meltzer’s late father, Herbert, who passed away this morning.

Gonna hit the craziest Meltzer Driver ever tonight in honor of Dave's dad. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 2, 2017

– WWE released a video that showcases vintage photos of modern WWE Superstars. You can check out that video in the player below.