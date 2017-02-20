wrestling / News
Various News: Vince Comments on HBO’s Andre the Giant Documentary, Jeff Katz Registers New Trademark
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Katz, who founded the Wrestling Retribution Project, has applied for a wrestling-related trademark for “Illuminati Fight Club.”
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to comment on HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary that Bill Simmons is producing, posting:
There are so many great stories about Andre The Giant. Looking forward to telling them with @BillSimmons & @HBO. pic.twitter.com/36rTF36I8h
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 20, 2017