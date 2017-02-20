wrestling / News

Various News: Vince Comments on HBO’s Andre the Giant Documentary, Jeff Katz Registers New Trademark

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

PWInsider reports that Jeff Katz, who founded the Wrestling Retribution Project, has applied for a wrestling-related trademark for “Illuminati Fight Club.”

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to comment on HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary that Bill Simmons is producing, posting:

article topics :

Andre the Giant, Jeff Katz, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading