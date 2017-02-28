wrestling / News
Various News: Wade Barrett Appearing as ‘Fake News Bennett’ at WrestleCon, New UpUpDownDown Videos
– Xavier Woods games with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney in these new videos from Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel…
– Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett), who used the “Bad News Barrett” gimmick while with WWE, will be using the “Fake News Bennett” name for his WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. He posted the following on Instagram…