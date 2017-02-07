wrestling / News

Various News: Watch a 2015 Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Match, Ricardo Rodriguez Says Someone Shot at Him

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Former WWE performer Ricardo Rodriguez posted on Twitter that someone shot at him while he was driving earlier today…

– Title Match Wrestling posted this video of The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express wrestling The Heavenly Bodies at a late 2015 Pro Wrestling Syndicate indie event. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson still take regular independent dates and make convention appearances.

