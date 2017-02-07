– Former WWE performer Ricardo Rodriguez posted on Twitter that someone shot at him while he was driving earlier today…

To the asshole that literally shot at us and took out my back window while driving…. FUCK YOU. pic.twitter.com/aMjmt8ycKQ — Rodriguez ॐ (@RRWWE) February 7, 2017

– Title Match Wrestling posted this video of The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express wrestling The Heavenly Bodies at a late 2015 Pro Wrestling Syndicate indie event. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson still take regular independent dates and make convention appearances.