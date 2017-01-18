– WhatCulture Pro Wrestling has posted a preview for their 2017 Pro Wrestling World Cup, which will feature sixty-four wrestlers and take place over a ten night period this spring:

– WrestleCon has announced the Hardys vs. Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix at their show in Orlando this year:

Sorry, I knew I shouldn't have listened to Matt about the date. For the rest of us, its happening on the 31st pic.twitter.com/NLmBlC0TOw — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 18, 2017

– PROGRESS has confirmed that Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and Tyler Bate from the WWE UK Championship tournament will appear at their show in Orlando over WrestleMania weekend: