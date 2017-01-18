wrestling / News

Various News: WCPW World Cup Preview, Hardys Set For WrestleCon Match, UK Tournament Competitors at PROGRESS Show

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WhatCulture Pro Wrestling has posted a preview for their 2017 Pro Wrestling World Cup, which will feature sixty-four wrestlers and take place over a ten night period this spring:

– WrestleCon has announced the Hardys vs. Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix at their show in Orlando this year:

– PROGRESS has confirmed that Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and Tyler Bate from the WWE UK Championship tournament will appear at their show in Orlando over WrestleMania weekend:

Hardy Boyz, PROGRESS, Tyler Bate, WCPW, WrestleCon

