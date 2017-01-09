– The Wolves have challenged the Broken Hardys to a match for the TNA Tag Team Titles on Impact this week.

– Speaking of Matt Hardy, a fan recently asked the Wendy’s Twitter account when they would make a “broken brilliance burger.” The account replied:

@CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 8, 2017

– In a post on their official website, NJPW announced that they have “reviewed the contract method, introduced multi-year contract system as world standard.”

Owner Takaaki Kidani recently said that losing wrestlers to the US has been a sticking point for the company and a big reason why they are trying to get into the US market with events like the G-1 specials in July in California.