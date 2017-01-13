wrestling / News
Various News: Wrestle Kingdom 11 Main Event on AXS TV, Kenny Omega Making Anime Debut
January 13, 2017
– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV will be airing the full Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada from WrestleKingdom 11. There will be very limited commercial interruption due to the match airing in its entirety.
– Omega will be making his anime debut on pro wrestling anime series Tiger Mask W, which airs on TV Asahi in Japan:
【新キャラ紹介２】
#タイガーマスクＷ 14話には「WRESTLE KINGDOM 11 in 東京ドーム」でオカダ・カズチカ選手と対戦した、新日本プロレスのケニーオメガ選手やBUSHI選手の姿も！乞うご期待！https://t.co/pOMpOxPUVq#njpw pic.twitter.com/TATJe29rWf
— アニメ「タイガーマスクW」 (@TigerMaskW) January 13, 2017