Various News: Wrestle Kingdom 11 Main Event on AXS TV, Kenny Omega Making Anime Debut

January 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sent to us by AXS TV & NJPW

– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV will be airing the full Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada from WrestleKingdom 11. There will be very limited commercial interruption due to the match airing in its entirety.

– Omega will be making his anime debut on pro wrestling anime series Tiger Mask W, which airs on TV Asahi in Japan:

