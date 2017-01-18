wrestling / News
Various News: WrestleCon Books the Broken Hardys vs. Fenix & Pentagon Jr For WrestleMania Weekend, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate Working Mania Weekend PROGRESS Shows
UPDATE: Progress has also revealed more names…
The other half of the PROGRESS tag champs @trentseven will be in Orlando! Fri 31 March – tickets: https://t.co/NEy1YS2xBp pic.twitter.com/eVRoV5JIgW
The only triple crown champ in history @MandrewsJunior will be in Orlando! 31/3 tickets: https://t.co/NEy1YS2xBp pic.twitter.com/gNLZ6fhn8O
ORIGINAL: WrestleCon has booked the Broken Hardys vs. Fenix & Pentagon Jr for their WrestleMania weekend event
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that WWE UK Championship Tournament finalists, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are set for their March 31st event on WrestleMania weekend.
PROGRESS World Champion @PeteDunneYxB will be in Orlando! Fri 31 March – tickets: https://t.co/NEy1YS2xBp pic.twitter.com/R0S8cgLccy
PROGRESS tag champ and #WWEUK champ @Tyler_Bate will be in Orlando! Fri 31 March – tickets: https://t.co/NEy1YS2xBp pic.twitter.com/UXntkauIl4
