wrestling / News

Various News: WrestleCon Books the Broken Hardys vs. Fenix & Pentagon Jr For WrestleMania Weekend, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate Working Mania Weekend PROGRESS Shows

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Jeff Hardy Final Deletion

UPDATE: Progress has also revealed more names…

ORIGINAL: WrestleCon has booked the Broken Hardys vs. Fenix & Pentagon Jr for their WrestleMania weekend event

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that WWE UK Championship Tournament finalists, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are set for their March 31st event on WrestleMania weekend.

article topics :

PROGRESS, The Broken Hardys, WrestleCon, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading