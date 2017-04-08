– Per The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestlezone.com), WrestleMania 33 ranked No. 2 in Google searches for April 2. The top names among Google searches included John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy.

– Also from the Observer, WrestleMania 33 was the fifth event in pro wrestling history to top the $10 million mark for its live gate. The gate for WrestleMania 31 was $12.6 million.

– The FITE App will air Cold Fury 16: Unstoppable tonight. Cody Rhodes is set to wrestle at the event. Here’s an official preview for the event:

“The biggest event in New England Professional Wrestling every year is Cold Fury! In this year’s main event, long reigning Champion Chase Del Monte will take on Number 1 Contender Elia Markopolous. Plus Cody Rhodes will be in action!”