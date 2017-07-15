– Wrestlemerica, the promotion that Luke Gallows used to run, has filed to trademark his character ‘Sex Ferguson.’

– Nikki Bella has posted a new video in which she answers fan questions. One fan asked if she will marry John Cena on Smackdown. She replied: “As of now, no, but you know in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. And if I was to get married in front of the WWE Universe, I think I would aim for WrestleMania. New Orleans would kind of be a cool wedding. I guess we’ll see!”

– WWE.com has a list of the top seven tallest superstars in WWE history. They include Kane, Big Cass & Big Show (all 7’0″), Great Khali (7’1″), Giant Silva (7’2″), Andre the Giant (7’4″), and Giant Gonzalez (8’0″).