wrestling / News

Various News: Wrestling Birthdays for Ken Shamrock and Hernandez, NXT Superstars Take Part in Polar Plunge

February 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– For today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old today.
* Former TNA star Hernandez turns 44 today.

– WWE released some photos of NXT Superstars taking part in the Polar Plunge event to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida. You can check out some photos posted on Twitter below.

article topics :

Hernandez, Ken Shamrock, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading