Various News: Wrestling Birthdays for Ken Shamrock and Hernandez, NXT Superstars Take Part in Polar Plunge
February 11, 2017 | Posted by
– For today’s wrestling birthdays:
* Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old today.
* Former TNA star Hernandez turns 44 today.
– WWE released some photos of NXT Superstars taking part in the Polar Plunge event to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida. You can check out some photos posted on Twitter below.
As part of the Road to @WrestleMania, @WWENXT Superstars are at the @soflinfo #PolarPlunge! #freezinforareason pic.twitter.com/JikZ0FKoUu
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 11, 2017
We may not be as cold as our friends at @SOCTconnecticut, but on the road to @WrestleMania – @WWENXT and @soflinfo are #freezinforareason!! pic.twitter.com/gihzZovQYK
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 11, 2017