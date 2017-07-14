wrestling / News

Various News: WWE 2K18 Developers Series Video, Tag Title Match Added to PROGRESS 52

July 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– PROGRESS Wrestling announced on Friday that Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, aka British Strong Style, will defend their PROGRESS Tag Team titles against current War Machine at PROGRESS 52:

– Here is the first episode of the WWE 2K18 Developers Spotlight Series, featuring Creative Director Lynell Jinks:

