Various News: WWE 2K18 Developers Series Video, Tag Title Match Added to PROGRESS 52
July 14, 2017
– PROGRESS Wrestling announced on Friday that Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, aka British Strong Style, will defend their PROGRESS Tag Team titles against current War Machine at PROGRESS 52:
#Chapter52: IWGP tag champs #WarMachine challenge #BSS for the PROGRESS tag titles at @O2RitzManc! #ThisIsProgress pic.twitter.com/eKIj2QFHdb
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 14, 2017
– Here is the first episode of the WWE 2K18 Developers Spotlight Series, featuring Creative Director Lynell Jinks: