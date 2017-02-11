– WWE recently polled fans about which superstar would be more likely to beat Goldberg: Kevin Owens or Brock Lesnar. With 77% of the vote, Brock is way ahead of Owens.

– Ring of Honor will hold their “Steel City Excellence event tonight at the Stage AE in Pittsburgh. Here’s the card:

*ROH champion Adam Cole & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes vs. The Brisoces & Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal.

*ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Donovan Dijak.

*ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion.

*War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Damien Martinez – No DQ.

*Motor City Machineguns vs. Tempura Boys.

*Pre-Show signing with Lio Rush, Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, The Brisoces.

You can find more details here.

– WWE has posted a video in which Cesaro plays hockey with former NHL player Tim Conboy: