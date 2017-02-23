wrestling / News

Various News: WWE in Germany Today, NXT Weekend Schedule

February 23, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The WWE Raw brand runs in Nurnberg, Germany at Arena Nurnberg. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Show, New Day, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Rusev, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Lana are scheduled to appear.

– NXT runs in Coral Gable, Florida at Watsco Center on Friday.

– NXT runs in For Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center on Saturday.

Credit: prowrestling.net

NXT, WWE

