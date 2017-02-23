– The WWE Raw brand runs in Nurnberg, Germany at Arena Nurnberg. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Show, New Day, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Rusev, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Lana are scheduled to appear.

– NXT runs in Coral Gable, Florida at Watsco Center on Friday.

– NXT runs in For Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center on Saturday.

