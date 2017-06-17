wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Looks at The First Stunner, Xavier Woods & Kenny Omega Continue Feud

June 17, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The online rivalry between WWE’s Xavier Woods and NJPW’s Kenny Omega continues. The two faced last year in an epic Street Fighter battle at last year’s CEO event They have also bee vocal about wanting to see The new Day & the Elite face off in a ring…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the first ever debut of Steve Austin’s first ever Stone Cold Stunner…

