– There are no main roster WWE live events this weekend; the crews are off to rest following the big week of WrestleMania events.

– NXT runs tonight in Fort Pierce, FL and tomorrow in Largo, FL.

– The next Impact Wrestling taping dates are April 20-23 in Orlando, Florida.

