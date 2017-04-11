– WWE has a new poll up, asking fans which new Raw Superstar will shake things up the most, the top vote getters are…

* Dean Ambrose 38%

* Bray Wyatt 35%

* Alexa Bliss 11%

* The Miz & Maryse 8%

* Mickie James 3%

– Here is the upcoming schedule of events for Ring of Honor…

* April 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* April 29 – Hopkins, Minnesota

* May 7 – War of the Worlds Tour in Toronto, ON at the Ted Reeve Arena.

* May 10 – War of the Worlds Tour in Dearborn, Michigan at the Ford Community Arts Center

* May 12 – War of the Worlds PPV in NYC at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

* May 14 – War of the Worlds tour TV Taping in Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.

* June 3 – Windy City Excellence in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse.

* June 4 in Collinsville, Illinois.

* June 23 – Best in the World PPV in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

* June 24 – TV Taping in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium